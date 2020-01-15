In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Elizabeth Banks poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of 'Charlie's Angels', at a central London cinema. Harvard University's famed Hasty Pudding theater troupe has named Banks as the group's 2020 Woman of the Year. The troupe's leaders made the announcement Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 saying Banks was chosen because of her impact in Hollywood as a female director, producer and writer.