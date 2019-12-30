Zac Efron

In this Wednesday, April 24, 2019, file photo, actor Zac Efron poses for photographers upon arrival at a premiere in London. On his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, Efron said he has has “bounced back” after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea. 

 Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zac Efron said he has has “bounced back” after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea.

On his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, the 32-year-old “High School Musical” actor addressed recent media reports that he had been rushed to the hospital in a serious emergency while filming his new reality adventure series, “Killing Zac Efron.”

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G,” Efron said along with a picture of himself smiling and waving amid a group of local children.

He gave no details on what the sickness had been or what treatment he underwent.

“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family,” Efron said. “Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

