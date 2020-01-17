This Dec. 4, 2008 file photo shows the exterior of the Poe house and Museum, a historic landmark in Baltimore. A national association representing libraries is honoring the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum. A division of the American Library Association has added the Poe house to its national registry of Literary Landmarks. The museum will host a dedication ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, which coincides with the celebration of the 211th anniversary of Poe's birth.