Ed Sheeran

In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, center, arrives for the screening of the film 'Songwriter' during the 68th edition of the International Film Festival Berlin, Berlinale, in Berlin, Germany. Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry have announced the birth of their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The singer-songwriter said in an Instagram post that the couple’s “beautiful and healthy daughter” was born last week. 

 AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

LONDON (AP) — Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry, have announced the birth of their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The singer-songwriter said in an Instagram post that the couple’s “beautiful and healthy daughter” was born last week.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” he wrote.

Sheeran, 29, and long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn married last year. Sheeran and Seaborn, 28, met at primary school in eastern England and announced their engagement in 2018.

At the end of 2019, Sheeran announced he was taking a break from work and social media after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album “Divide.”

Tags

In other news

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

Lady Gaga dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd wins top award

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize — and both pop stars sent important messages to viewers about the current state of the world: “Wear a mask” and “Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.”

Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — First Chadwick Boseman slipped on the cleats of Jackie Robinson, then the Godfather of Soul’s dancing shoes, portraying both Black American icons with a searing intensity that commanded respect. When the former playwright suited up as Black Panther, he brought cool intelle…