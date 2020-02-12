Trivago Actor DWI

In this April 17, 2019, photo, Timothy Williams, walking behind his attorney Philip Scardino, leaves Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 9 in Houston. Texas prosecutors have dropped a driving while intoxicated charge filed against the rumpled, scruffy-faced actor featured on commercials for the travel booking site Trivago. The case against William, 53, was dismissed Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after Williams completed the alcohol education courses and community service required for pretrial diversion of first-time DWI offender, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office told the Houston Chronicle. 

 Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas prosecutors have dropped a driving while intoxicated charge filed against the actor featured on commercials for the travel booking site Trivago with a perpetual five o’clock shadow.

The case against Timothy William, 53, was dismissed Monday after Williams completed the alcohol education courses and community service required for pretrial diversion of first-time DWI offender, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office told the Houston Chronicle.

Williams, who lives in Germany, “took his Harris County case seriously by diligently completing programs in his home country that were comparable to our mandatory classes, and even did more than he had to in order to make sure he was complying,” Nathan Beedle, the district attorney’s misdemeanor division chief, told the Chronicle.

Police arrested Williams after finding him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane the afternoon of April 10, 2019.

Tags

In other news

Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago

Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and anti-gay attack he allegedly staged on himself in downtown Chicago, renewing a divisive criminal case that drew worldwide attention last year.

‘The Farewell,’ Adam Sandler triumph at Spirit Awards

‘The Farewell,’ Adam Sandler triumph at Spirit Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — At a Film Independent Spirit Awards that often stood in stark contrast to Sunday’s Academy Awards, Lulu Wang’s family drama “The Farewell” took the top prize, while Adam Sandler and the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems” also landed awards.

CBS News head calls threats against Gayle King reprehensible

CBS News head calls threats against Gayle King reprehensible

NEW YORK (AP) — The CBS News chief called threats against journalist Gayle King “reprehensible” Saturday as backlash grew against rapper Snoop Dogg and others critical of King for an interview where she asked about a sexual assault charge against the late Kobe Bryant.