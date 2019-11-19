Doobie Brothers

The Doobie Brothers stand on the stage at The Doobie Brothers at Ryman Auditorium, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Al Wagner/Invision/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers are joining with singer and songwriter Michael McDonald for a 50th anniversary tour next year.

McDonald, who sang with the band starting in 1975 before starting his own solo career, surprised fans at The Doobie Brothers concert with a performance of “Takin’ it to the Streets” on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Ryman Auditorium.

Formed in Northern California, the group featured harmonies backed by the finger-picking style of guitarist Patrick Simmons paired with the R&B guitar playing by Tom Johnston, singing lead. They had hits with “Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Runnin’” and “China Grove.”

They earned two Grammys with McDonald for “What a Fool Believes” and “Minute By Minute.” The tour will begin June 9 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tags

In other news

Lionel Messi in Israel despite rockets and boycott threats

Lionel Messi in Israel despite rockets and boycott threats

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Soccer superstar Lionel Messi finally arrived in sports-crazed Israel on Sunday, after a Palestinian protest campaign derailed his previous visit and the latest round of cross-border fighting in Gaza threatened to scare him off once again.

Jon Voight, Alison Krauss honored with national medals

Jon Voight, Alison Krauss honored with national medals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, singer and musician Alison Krauss and mystery writer James Patterson are among those being honored by President Donald Trump for their contributions to the arts or the humanities.

Swift questions AMAs performance over fight with music group

Swift questions AMAs performance over fight with music group

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift said Thursday that she may not perform at the American Music Awards and may have to put other projects including a forthcoming Netflix documentary on hold because the men who own her old recordings won’t allow her to play her songs.