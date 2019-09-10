This Sept. 28, 2015 file photo shows David Lee Roth performing at Ak-Chin Pavillion in Phoenix, Ariz. Roth, the high-kicking lead singer of the rock band Van Halen, will have a mini-residence at the House of Blues Las Vegas in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He’ll be performing Jan. 8, Jan. 10-11 and March 18, March 20-21, March 25, and March 27-28. Tickets go on sale Saturday.