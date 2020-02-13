Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” keeps rolling

In this May 25, 2018 file photo, Darius Rucker performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. The Country singer couldn’t quite believe it when he was surprised this week with the news that his song “Wagon Wheel” was certified eight times platinum, making it one of the top five most popular country singles ever. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Rucker stopped by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to his items in an exhibit, but his label, Universal Music Group Nashville, surprised him with a plaque featuring eight platinum-colored records.