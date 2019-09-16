Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom poses in the press room with the award for outstanding original music and lyrics for "Crazy Ex Girlfriend" on night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

 Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rachel Bloom has won an Emmy for writing music and lyrics, and soon she’ll be singing lullabies.

The “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” creator and star announced backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night that she and husband Dan Gregor are expecting a baby.

Bloom won the Emmy, her first, along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal,” from her CW series that ended in April after four seasons.

Bloom told reporters backstage that “I’m pregnant, that’s what’s next for me.”

She said she was going to announce it on Instagram, but that this was a far better venue.

She says she’s three months along and she’ll be able to tell her child that “she was with me when this happened.”

Tags

In other news

Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

NEW YORK (AP) — Ric Ocasek, The Cars frontman whose deadpan vocal delivery and lanky, sunglassed look defined a rock era with chart-topping hits like “Just What I Needed,” was discovered dead Sunday afternoon in his Manhattan apartment.

With “Eve,” Rapsody gains traction in the best rapper debate

With “Eve,” Rapsody gains traction in the best rapper debate

NEW YORK (AP) — The debate over who reigns supreme as the greatest rapper of the moment is never-ending and never settled. From LL Cool J vs Kool Moe Dee, Tupac vs. Biggie, Jay-Z vs. Nas, it’s a time-honored discussion that’s likely to be heard in any barbershop or boardroom where rap fans c…