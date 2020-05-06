Court overturns Quincy Jones’ win in Michael Jackson lawsuit

This combination photo shows Quincy Jones at the world premiere of "Black Godfather" in Los Angeles on June 3, 2019, left, and Michael Jackson at a press conference in London on March 5, 2009. On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, a California appeals court overturned most of a 2017 jury verdict awarding Jones $9.4 million from the Michael Jackson estate. A jury had granted Jones the sum for the use of Jackson hits he produced that appeared in the concert film “This Is It” and Cirque du Soleil shows. But California's 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled that the jury misinterpreted a contract and took away some $6.9 million that jurors had said Jones was owed.