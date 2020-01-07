In this June 6, 2018, file photo, from left, Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox, of Rascal Flatts, arrive at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday,, in Nashville, Tenn. The country group will bless the broken road this year on their farewell tour on their 20th anniversary together. The group announced Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, that they have no future plans for the band after the tour that begins in June and runs through October.