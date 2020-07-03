Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

In this Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, singer Vanilla Ice performs during the skills competition at the NBA All Star basketball game, in New Orleans. Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that had drawn fierce criticism due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, July 3, 2020, but he decided to postpone until a later date, the owner of the restaurant hosting the show said Thursday, July 2.