This combination photo shows, from left, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt during a news conference in Houston on Jan. 4, 2020, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul during a game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix on Jan. 31, 2020 and Brad Paisley at the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Watt, Paul and Paisley will appear in upcoming episodes of Amazon’s docuseries “Regular Heroes,” focusing on everyday people who are supporting communities during the coronavirus pandemic.