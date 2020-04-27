In this July 2, 2011, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, left, and his wife Kristin Cavallari watch the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox during an interleague baseball game in Chicago. Reality TV star Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Cutler are getting divorced. Cavallari announced Sunday, April 26, 2020, in an Instagram post that the couple are breaking up after after seven years of marriage and a decade together.