Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ fame sued for defamation

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the property near Tampa, Fla. The family of Don Lewis, a Florida man who disappeared in 1997 and who appeared on the hit TV series “Tiger King,” has hired a lawyer and is offering $100,000 in exchange for information to help solve the case. Attorney John Phillips held a news conference Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 and announced the investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance.