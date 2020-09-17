Cardi B Offset Divorce

In this Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, Offset, left, and Cardi B arrive at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably broken.” A Fulton County Courthouse filing states that she filed the divorce documents Tuesday in Atlanta. 

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos’ rapper Offset, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

The Grammy-winning rapper filed the divorce documents Tuesday in Atlanta, according to a Fulton County Courthouse filing. She said there are “no prospects for a reconciliation” for marriage with Offset.

Cardi B, using her birth name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, is seeking primary physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, to pay child support and her legal expenses.

The hip-hop stars have had a rocky marriage since they secretly wed in 2017. The couple broke up the following year, but eventually decided to work things out.

An email seeking comment was sent to her representatives.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Tags

In other news

Paris Hilton says she ‘feels free’ after YouTube documentary

Paris Hilton says she ‘feels free’ after YouTube documentary

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a scene in a new documentary about Paris Hilton, where the so-called socialite is speaking with former classmates from a Utah boarding school. They joke about how on her reality series “The Simple Life,” Hilton pretended to be clueless over many things— including how …

Israeli court sentences model Bar Refaeli for tax evasion

Israeli court sentences model Bar Refaeli for tax evasion

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court sentenced top model Bar Refaeli on Sunday to nine months of community service and sentenced her mother to 16 months in prison, ending a prolonged tax evasion case that had sullied the image of a once-beloved national icon.

Academy Museum details plan for inaugural Miyazaki exhibit

Academy Museum details plan for inaugural Miyazaki exhibit

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally opening its doors in Los Angeles in April with an exhibit celebrating the works of the legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki. Envisioned as a journey through his six-decade career, it’s the first of its kind in North America and will have…