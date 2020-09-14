Kimberly Williams-Paisley, left, and Brad Paisley arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The couple have pledged to donate one million nutritional meals in various cities around the country. The initiative is billed as the Million Meal Donation Tour, which kicked off in Detroit last week. The tour will run for two weeks visiting food banks in 16 major cities.