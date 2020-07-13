Bachchan

In this May 3, 2016 file photo, Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan, behind and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive to attend the national film awards presentation ceremony in New Delhi, India. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and two other family members including Aishwarya have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, a government minister said Sunday. 

 AP Photo/Saurabh Das

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and two other family members have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, a government minister said Sunday.

The Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said that Amitabh Bachchan was in stable condition with mild symptoms in an isolation unit.

Bachchan, 77, said in a tweet Saturday that he had tested positive and appealed to those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, 44, tweeted Saturday night that he also had tested positive and was in a hospital.

“Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to the hospital,” he wrote. “I request all to stay calm and not panic.”

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted Sunday that his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter had also tested positive. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top Bollywood actress.

“They will be self quarantining at home,” he said.

Maharashtra state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter are asymptomatic.

The elder Bachchan has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and a television host.

The Bachchans are often called Bollywood’s first family. His wife, Jaya, is also an actress and a one-time member of Parliament.

The Press Trust of India news agency cited Tope as saying that Amitabh Bachchan and his son had a cough and fever. “They underwent rapid antigen test and (results) came positive,” he said.

In 2015, the actor revealed that he had been treated for Hepatitis B for more than two decades and lost more than 75% of his liver to the disease. Since he is comorbid, he got himself admitted to the hospital, Tope said.

The elder Bachchan’s breakthrough performance came in the 1973 film “Zanjeer,” or “The Chain,” and he rose to superstardom playing bold characters, inspiring fans to copy his hairstyle, clothes and deep voice.

He briefly entered politics in 1985 but resigned his seat in Parliament midterm when former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s administration became ensnared in corruption.

Bachchan returned to film in the 1990s and made a rare Hollywood appearance in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 version of “The Great Gatsby.”

He embraced social media, engaging with fans using Twitter and Tumblr, and served as host of “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” India’s version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”

Mumbai is among the Indian cities worst hit by the coronavirus. On Sunday, India’s virus caseload approached 850,000, with 28,637 new cases announced, a single-day high for the country.

Tags

In other news

Jada and Will Smith reveal marriage trouble on Facebook show

Jada and Will Smith reveal marriage trouble on Facebook show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With their marriage under social-media scrutiny, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Pinkett Smith admitted to having a relationship with musician August Alsina when she and Smith were separated.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers separate after 10 years

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers separate after 10 years

Actor Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers are splitting up after 10 years of marriage and 13 years together. Both parties posted the same message on their respective instagram accounts Friday, writing that they have decided to “turn the page and move on” from the marriage.

Pop Smoke’s social media led killers to LA home

Pop Smoke’s social media led killers to LA home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities believe rising rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February after his social media posts led five suspects to the house he was renting, police said after detectives arrested the group Thursday morning.