In this May 3, 2016 file photo, Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan, behind and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrive to attend the national film awards presentation ceremony in New Delhi, India. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and two other family members including Aishwarya have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, a government minister said Sunday.