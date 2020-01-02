In this Oct. 22, 2012, file photo, Bobbi Kristina Brown and Nick Gordon attend the premiere party for "The Houstons On Our Own" at the Tribeca Grand hotel in New York. Gordon, ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died. He was 30. Gordon's attorney Joe S. Habachy confirmed his client's death Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Brown was the daughter of Whitney Houston.