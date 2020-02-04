In this Jan. 25, 2020 file photo, Ben Platt poses in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Feb. 3, Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced Platt as their 2020 Man of the Year. Platt, 26, is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the acting troupe that dates to the late 18th century.