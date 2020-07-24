Former President Barack Obama, left, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear on stage during a community concert at the Obama Foundation Summit on Nov. 1, 2017, in Chicago. The first guest of Michelle Obama’s new podcast will have a familiar presidential face: Barack Obama. The former president will appear on “The Michelle Obama Podcast” on Spotify, the Obama’s Higher Ground and the streaming service announced Friday, July 24, 2020 . The podcast will debut on July 29.