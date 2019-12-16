This Dec. 7, 2016 file photo shows Oakland fire officials walk past the remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse damaged from a deadly fire in Oakland, Calif. Anger over plans for a television series about a deadly warehouse fire in the San Francisco Bay Area has led husband-and-wife authors Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman to scuttle the project for now. The Berkeley, California-based couple said Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, that since word got out that they were in the early stages of developing a New York Times Magazine article about the 2016 fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse for TV, many friends and families of the victims have urged them to reconsider the project because it was too soon for them to relive the tragedy.