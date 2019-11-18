In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 in New York. Grande is telling her fans that she has a bad sinus condition that has made her “very sick” and might force her to cancel upcoming shows on her world tour. Grande, 26, says in videos posted on Instagram Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, that “my throat and head are still in so much pain.”