Ariana Grande Illness

In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, Ariana Grande attends the 13th annual Billboard Women in Music event at Pier 36 in New York. Grande is telling her fans that she has a bad sinus condition that has made her “very sick” and might force her to cancel upcoming shows on her world tour. Grande, 26, says in videos posted on Instagram Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, that “my throat and head are still in so much pain.” 

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Singer Ariana Grande is telling her fans that she has a bad sinus condition that has made her “very sick” and might force her to cancel upcoming shows on her world tour.

Grande, 26, says in videos posted Saturday on Instagram that “my throat and head are still in so much pain.”

While she sounds OK, “I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” she says in a message to her fans. “I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

Grande says she plans to see a doctor soon.

She adds: “I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point.”

Tags

In other news

Lionel Messi in Israel despite rockets and boycott threats

Lionel Messi in Israel despite rockets and boycott threats

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Soccer superstar Lionel Messi finally arrived in sports-crazed Israel on Sunday, after a Palestinian protest campaign derailed his previous visit and the latest round of cross-border fighting in Gaza threatened to scare him off once again.

Jon Voight, Alison Krauss honored with national medals

Jon Voight, Alison Krauss honored with national medals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, singer and musician Alison Krauss and mystery writer James Patterson are among those being honored by President Donald Trump for their contributions to the arts or the humanities.

Swift questions AMAs performance over fight with music group

Swift questions AMAs performance over fight with music group

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift said Thursday that she may not perform at the American Music Awards and may have to put other projects including a forthcoming Netflix documentary on hold because the men who own her old recordings won’t allow her to play her songs.