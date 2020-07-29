In this July 25, 2020, image made from video provided by Rich Schineller, large groups of young people stand close to one another, many without wearing any face covering, at the "Safe & Sound" concert in Southhampton, N.Y. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is "appalled" by videos showing crowds standing close together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers over the weekend. Cuomo went on to say that the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into "egregious social distancing violations."