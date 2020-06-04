In this Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, singer Amy Grant performs during the Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Grant has had open heart surgery to fix a heart condition she has had since birth. A publicist for the singer said doctors discovered the condition during a routine checkup. Grant is married to country singer Vince Gill and is a six-time Grammy winner with hits like “Baby, Baby,” and “That's What Love is For."