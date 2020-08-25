In this June 29, 2014 file photo, Jazz singer Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. sings the National Anthem before the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays baseball game, in Baltimore. The America’s Got Talent” winner put his down time during the coronavirus pandemic to good use, earning his high school equivalency diploma 30 years after dropping out. With his road performances eliminated by the virus shutdown, the singer took online classes during the spring and summer.