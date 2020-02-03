Adam Sandler

This May 29, 2019 file photo shows Adam Sandler at the "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh" FYC event in Los Angeles. Netflix announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with them to make four more films. He’s had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.” 

 Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Expect more Adam Sandler in your Netflix feed.

The streaming giant announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with Netflix to make four more films. He’s had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh.”

Netflix leader Ted Sarandos said the company is excited to extend its partnership with Sandler, because audiences “love his stories and his humor.” The company said his 2019 comedy “Murder Mystery” starring him and Jennifer Aniston was the most popular film on Netflix in the U.S. last year and one of the most popular in eight other countries.

Sandler’s latest film “Uncut Gems,” which was released in theaters last year to critical acclaim, will premiere on Netflix in May. Later this year, the actor will star in “Hubie Halloween” with Kevin James, Julie Bowen and Maya Rudolph.

