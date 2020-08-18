In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, actress Sharon Stone poses at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Stone is criticizing the availability of COVID-19 testing in Montana, where her sister and brother-in-law are hospitalized with the respiratory virus. Stone posted a video on Instagram Sunday expressing frustration that there aren't enough tests for front-line workers and people who have had direct contact with someone who has COVID-19.