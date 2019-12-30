Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry

In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Sara Gilbert, left, and Linda Perry arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Gilbert filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer and songwriter Perry on Friday, Dec. 27. 

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation singer and songwriter Linda Perry.

Gilbert filed the separation documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requests that neither woman receive spousal support.

No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple’s 4-year-old son Rhodes.

Gilbert, 44-year-old star of “The Conners,” former star of “Roseanne” and creator and former co-host of daytime talk show “The Talk,” began dating Perry in 2011 and they married in 2014.

Perry is the 54-year-old former singer of 4 Non Blondes who has written hits for Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pink.

