A stitch in time: Tapestry immortalizes “Game of Thrones”

In this photo taken Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, a woman takes a photo of the "Game of Thrones" tapestry in Bayeux, Normandy, France. The "Game of Thrones" tapestry depicts major scenes from all eight seasons of the hit TV series in 87 meters of embroidery. The artwork is temporarily on display in Bayeux, the Normandy town famous for the 11th century Bayeux tapestry chronicling the Norman conquest of England. "Game of Thrones" is expected to rack up more awards at the Emmy ceremony on Sunday.