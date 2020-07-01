In this Feb. 7, 2020 file photo, 21 Savage attends the Tom Ford show during NYFW Fall/Winter in Los Angeles. The rapper will be launching a free online financial literacy education program for youth sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner announced his new Bank Account At Home nationwide initiative on Wednesday. His efforts will include a partnership with Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to provide free Wi-Fi and tablets for underserved inner-city students.