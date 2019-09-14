Yak On The Loose

This photo provided by Laura Cooper from the Nelson County Farm Bureau shows a yak in Lovingston, Va,, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Authorities say the yak on its way to the butcher's shop escaped to the nearby mountains avoiding animal control officers and treats trying to lure it back into a trailer. The yak named Meteor was on its last ride Tuesday from Buckingham, Virginia, to the butcher when it got out of its trailer.

 Laura Cooper/Nelson County Farm Bureau via AP

LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a yak on its way to the butcher’s shop escaped to the nearby mountains avoiding animal control officers and treats trying to lure it back into a trailer.

The yak named Meteor was on its last ride Tuesday from Buckingham, Virginia, to the butcher when it got out of its trailer.

The escape was called in as livestock on the loose, and Nelson County Animal Control officer Kevin Wright says he figured he was looking for a cow.

Wright says the yak crossed a busy highway and avoided officers trying to capture it by heading for the mountains.

The yak was last spotted Wednesday at an inn, where the owners tried unsuccessfully to lure it into a trailer using treats.

Tags

In other news

TV anchor gives on-air rebuttal to viewer critique of attire

TV anchor gives on-air rebuttal to viewer critique of attire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A weekend news anchor and TV reporter in Portland, Oregon, is doubling down on her preference for high-waisted pants after a male viewer told her to “dress like a normal woman” in a message sent to her Facebook work account.

Sweden rejects TRUMP vanity license plate request

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish authorities say that a man has been denied a vanity plate with the letters TRUMP because it violated motor vehicle department rules, calling the letter combination “offensive.”

Slovenian flight canceled over a $275 penalty

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A Slovenian news agency says an airliner canceled a flight to Vienna for fear its plane would be seized because of a $275 penalty it owes to an Austrian citizen.