This photo provided by Eric Linne shows medics attending to a woman after giving birth on the plane at at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 in Charlotte, N.C. News outlets report Nereida Araujo went into labor Wednesday on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to Charlotte, N.C. American Airlines spokeswoman Crystal Byrd says the flight crew radioed medics who helped deliver the baby on the plane once it landed. Passenger Eric Linne says on Facebook that a crowd burst into spontaneous applause when Araujo and the baby were brought off the plane. (Eric Linne via AP)