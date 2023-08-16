Taliban flags fly at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 9, 2021. Two years on from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the United States has begun easing rules that could allow commercial airlines to fly over the country in routes that cuts time and burned fuel for East-West travel. But those flights shortening routes for India and Southeast Asia raise questions never answered during the Taliban's previous rule from the 1990s to the months after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.