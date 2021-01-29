IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who rode to fame on TikTok after casually singing “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cranberry juice while longboarding will have a symbol of his success on display at the Museum of Idaho.

Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice for the museum during an event on Tuesday, the Post-Register reported. In exchange, Apodaca and his family received membership cards to the museum.

Tom Hayes, the CEO of Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., says the bottle will now be on display and become the latest entry in the museum’s archives.

“We think of museums as being full of old things, but history is what happened even a moment ago, and we are really trying to celebrate the recent past of our community,” museum curator Carrie Anderson Athay said.

Since posting the viral video on social media four months ago, Apodaca was asked to record a video for President Joe Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America” on Inauguration Day and saw the city of Idaho Falls officially declare a “Nathan Apodaca Day” last week.

“I’ve been coming to this museum since I was a kid. Coming in with my kids and seeing something that has my signature on it, it’s so mind-blowing,” he said.

A second signed bottle of cranberry juice is scheduled to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the museum’s programs, officials said.

Tags

In other news

San Diego Zoo gorillas close to full recovery from COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are expected to make a full recovery weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States.

Elderly woman killed, 5 others hurt in Portland car rampage

Elderly woman killed, 5 others hurt in Portland car rampage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A motorist repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, on Monday, killing an elderly woman who was dragged beneath the wheels. The man then tried to flee on foot but neighbors surrounded him until police arrived and wrestled him into custody.

Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time since 1983, when Anheuser-Busch used all of its ad time to introduce a beer called Bud Light, the beer giant isn’t advertising its iconic Budweiser brand during the Super Bowl. Instead, it’s donating the money it would have spent on the ad to coronavirus va…