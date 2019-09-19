In this photo provided by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is a 2-year-old bear in a tree in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Orem police used their vehicle sirens to drive a 2-year-old bear up a tree after its presence in the central Utah caused traffic delays Wednesday morning. State Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley said division personnel then were able to tranquilize the bear and remove it from the tree.