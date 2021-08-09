Britain Tower Bridge

A boat sails down the River Thames in London, Monday Aug. 9, 2021 in front of Tower Bridge that is stuck in the fully open position due to a technical fault. 

 AP Photo/Tony Hicks

LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge is stuck open following a technical fault, authorities said Monday.

Images of the landmark, one of several bridges that connects the central and southern parts of the capital, show its arms in a raised position and traffic stuck on either side.

“Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position,’’ the City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said in a statement. “We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

City of London police urged people to avoid the area.

Tags

In other news

5 children home alone die in East St. Louis fire

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Five children all younger than 10 who were left home without an adult died in a fire early Friday at an apartment building in southwestern Illinois, officials said.