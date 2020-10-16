OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A village of 50 tiny houses may soon be coming to downtown Omaha.

Arch Icon Development and Siena Francis House are working together on a project that would be on two acres of mostly industrial property in north downtown. Each stand-alone dwelling would be about the size of a small hotel room.

The project will be known as The Cottages, and it seeks to provide independence for people who have been in homeless shelter programs.

Each tiny house would be rented, and will include a kitchen, bedroom, living area and covered porch. The gated neighborhood will include a community center with common laundry and bike storage rooms, a business hub and offices for those managing the complex.

The estimated cost of the project is $6.5 million.

Tags

In other news

Ex-jail employees charged for playing ‘Baby Shark’ on repeat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two former Oklahoma jail employees and their supervisor face misdemeanor cruelty charges after investigators found they forced inmates to stand handcuffed for hours and listen to the children’s song “Baby Shark” on repeat, a prosecutor said Monday.

+3
Delivery truck loses axle near Creighton

Delivery truck loses axle near Creighton

You've heard of blowing a tire, but how about losing an axle? According to their Facebook page, the Nebraska State Patrol assisted with a truck/trailer that was traveling on Old Highway 108 near Creighton on Friday, Aug. 14. The driver stated that he felt something funny as he was driving. T…