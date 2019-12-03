In this Nov. 28, 2019, photo provided by Jim Beaver, an elk stands stuck with a hammock in Beaver's yard in Maggie Valley, N.C. on Thanksgiving. The elk was running around western North Carolina with the shredded hammock on its head, and apparently a love of apples is to blame. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook says Cpl. Ken Stiles climbed onto the roof, cut the hammock and freed the animal. Beaver says elks often eat apples in his yard and play with his hammock.