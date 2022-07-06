Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Iowa and Nebraska, including the following counties, in Iowa, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby. In Nebraska, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton and Washington. * WHEN...From Midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms are expected to develop tonight. Very heavy rainfall can be expected with 1 to 3 inches forecast. Isolated spots could receive more. Some areas within the flood watch also received very heavy rains last night so soils would already be wet in those areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&