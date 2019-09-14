Gold Toilet Theft

This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled "America," by Maurizio Cattelan in the restroom of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York. Thieves have stolen the solid gold toilet worth up to 1 million pounds from Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill. The toilet, the work of Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, had been installed only two days earlier at Blenheim Palace, west of London, after previously being on show at the Guggenheim Museum in New York. 

 AP Photo

LONDON (AP) — Thieves have stolen a unique solid gold toilet worth up to $1.25 million from the birthplace of British wartime leader Winston Churchill.

The toilet, the work of Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, had been installed only two days earlier at Blenheim Palace, west of London, after previously being shown at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Police said the toilet was taken early Saturday by thieves who used at least two vehicles. Because the golden toilet had been connected to the palace’s plumbing system, police said its removal caused “significant damage and flooding” to the building, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with valuable art and furniture.

A 66-year-old man was arrested. The man has not been identified or charged.

Thames Valley Police Detective Inspector Jess Milne said: “The artwork has not been recovered at this time but we are conducting a thorough investigation to find it and bring those responsible to justice.”

Blenheim Palace said in a statement that officials are “saddened” by the theft but “relieved no one was hurt.”

“We knew there was huge interest in the Maurizio Cattelan contemporary art exhibition, with many set to come and enjoy the installations,” the palace said in a tweet.

“It’s therefore a great shame an item so precious has been taken, but we still have so many fascinating treasures in the Palace and the remaining items of the exhibition to share.”

A statement on the Palace website said the building was closed to the public Saturday because of “an unforeseen incident.” The grounds remained open.

The Palace said normal operations will resume Sunday.

Prior to the theft, visitors to the Cattelan exhibition could book a three-minute appointment to use the toilet.

The magnificent stately home is extremely popular with visitors and is occasionally used for special events including high end fashion shows and art exhibits. It is located in Oxfordshire, about 65 miles west of London.

Tags

In other news

TV anchor gives on-air rebuttal to viewer critique of attire

TV anchor gives on-air rebuttal to viewer critique of attire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A weekend news anchor and TV reporter in Portland, Oregon, is doubling down on her preference for high-waisted pants after a male viewer told her to “dress like a normal woman” in a message sent to her Facebook work account.

Sweden rejects TRUMP vanity license plate request

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish authorities say that a man has been denied a vanity plate with the letters TRUMP because it violated motor vehicle department rules, calling the letter combination “offensive.”

Slovenian flight canceled over a $275 penalty

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A Slovenian news agency says an airliner canceled a flight to Vienna for fear its plane would be seized because of a $275 penalty it owes to an Austrian citizen.