RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police were looking for a man dubbed the “snake burglar” who wriggled his way through a Southern California business and fled with several thousands dollars.
Surveillance video showed the man slithering on his belly at the Rustic Roots salon in Riverside at around 5 a.m. last Friday after apparently getting into the business through a rooftop fire escape.
“It just gave me chills up my spine,” owner Lori Hajj said.
Hajj says the thief she calls the “snake burglar” stole hundreds of dollars worth of products, cash from the register and a safe with more than $8,000 inside.
A security guard who was installing a new alarm system at the salon said that the crook had been trying successfully to avoid a motion sensor.
The same man may have tried to burglarize other businesses previously, including a local pizza parlor where security video showed a man crawling on his belly, the station said.