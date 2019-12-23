In this Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2019, video image released by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a man, wearing a full-body wetsuit, being hoisted up from the boat into the helicopter near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands in Southern California. A shark reportedly bit a surfer Saturday afternoon in a "truly terrifying situation," the Coast Guard said. The 37-year-old man had been surfing near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands, during the attack, according to a news release.