GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A Mississippi couple welcomed a 9-pound, 11-ounce baby into the world on 9/11, at 9:11 p.m.

The Commercial Appeal reports Christina Malone-Brown was born by cesarean section at a hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.

Christina’s father, Justin Brown, says bystanders joked his family should play the lottery. He says the doctor kept saying “Oh my goodness, I’ve got a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11.”

A photo of the baby shows her asleep in a hospital bed for infants, wires connected to her torso and a blue elastic band wrapped around her head.

Her mother, Cametrione Malone-Brown, says her baby girl brought a spot of light to a day darkened by memories of the 2001 terror attacks.

