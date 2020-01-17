This Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, photo provided by Sabra Newby shows a pigeon wearing a tiny sombrero in Reno, Nev., and discovered following sightings of its cowboy hat-wearing cousins in Las Vegas, a city manager said. Reno City Manager Sabra Newby tweeted about the bird, saying it's quirky and fun but still inhumane, KOLO-TV reported. It is the first known sighting of hat-wearing birds in the region, Washoe County Regional Animal Services officials said. The sighting comes after a pigeon in Las Vegas with a miniature cowboy hat glued to its head died earlier this week, animal officials said.