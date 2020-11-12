This Nov. 5, 2020 photo provided by Josh Spector shows Ariel Cordova-Rojas with Bae, a female mute swan, as the swan is rescued in the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge, in the Queens borough of New York. Cordova-Rojas was assisted by a couple with a car who agreed to drive the swan and Cordova-Rojas to a nearby subway station. Later an employee of the Wild Bird Rescue met them at another subway station for transport to the organization's clinic on New York's Upper West Side.