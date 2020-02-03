This 1951 page of shorthand notes courtesy of Weber State University, Special Collections, shows an interview with Rose Davie. Weber State University scholars are trying to unlock a mystery after discovering a nearly 70-year-old transcript of an interview with a notorious madam. The Standard-Examiner reports the notes are from an interview with madam Rossette Davie, who ran the Rose Rooms brothel with her husband in the 1940s and 1950s. The 1951 transcription is written in a decades-old shorthand style that few people use today. Weber State historians are asking for help from anyone who might be able to read the dictation.