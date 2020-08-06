MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man sold the 1957 Chevy pickup he drove for 44 years for $75, the same price he paid decades ago.

Bob Sportal of Prinsburg handed over the key last month to the grandson of the man he bought the truck from.

Sportal was in his early 20s when he bought the rusty pickup from a retiring farmer. He drove the truck to work every day at a local grain elevator until he retired five years ago.

Sportal kept driving the truck but decided to sell it to Tom Leenstra, grandson of the late John VanDerVeen, who originally sold the truck to Sportal.

“It’s like riding with my Grandpa again,” Leenstra said.

The truck has taken on antique value, but Sportal decided to sell it for what he paid for it.

“It’s going in the family, so that’s the most important thing,” Sportal said.

Tags

In other news

Massive Quahog

Massive Quahog

In this Tuesday, July, 28, 2020, photo provided by the University of Rhode Island, Cooper Monaco holds the large quahog he found Monday while clamming with his grandfather in Westerly, R.I. The quahog is more than five inches across and weighing more than two pounds, and is among the largest…

Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier amid US tensions

Iran fires missile at mock aircraft carrier amid US tensions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting a replica aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state television reported on Tuesday, an exercise aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.