This screenshot from the Kankakee County, Illinois, Sheriff's Police, Oct. 30, 2019, Warrant Wednesday Facebook posting, notifies the public that Brandon W. Conti has been captured under a DUI warrant. Authorities say that Conti surrendered after police agreed to his Photoshop 'costume' request. Conti commented on the post, saying he was "appalled" and asked, "Where's my costume?" The sheriff's office IT staff then changed Conti's mugshot to a sailor suit and hat that read "Ahoy."