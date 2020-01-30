PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A pair of civil engineers took their relationship to new heights atop a New Hampshire bridge.

Dan Del Tufo arranged to have the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth lifted to its maximum height, and that’s where he surprised Julia Kallmerten with a marriage proposal — so she could, in his words, “aggravate me for the rest of my life.”

She said yes.

The couple met at the University of New Hampshire, and both have worked on projects around the bridge.

“This is not something we typically do, but through the description of the work they did at UNH and the work that (Julia) has done, DOT approved the request as long it could be tied to normal bridge maintenance operations,” said Eileen Meaney, communications officer for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation. “They were super cute, and we wish them the best”

Del Tufo says he had to make the proposal on Saturday as special as she is. He brought their families to surprise Kallmerten after the proposal.

“We walked over to the north side of the bridge after and she raised her hand up and our families started cheering,” Del Tufo said.

“I’m going to think of that moment every time I see the bridge,” Kallmerten said.

Tags

In other news

Lawsuit: Winter wonderland is neighbor’s spring nightmare

Lawsuit: Winter wonderland is neighbor’s spring nightmare

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman says the operators of a seasonal attraction of ice structures failed to control runoff and flooded her basement with over 15,000 gallons of water — and she worries it will happen again this spring.

Sheriff: Man stirs the pot by lighting joint in court

Sheriff: Man stirs the pot by lighting joint in court

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — The rapper Afroman famously sang about how getting high on marijuana prevented him from going to court. A Tennessee man decided to combine the two when he lit a marijuana cigarette in the courtroom, authorities said.

K9 bites cow, deputy stuns dog; no burglary was solved

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy investigating a burglary in South Carolina had to use a stun gun on his K9 after the dog bit a cow, which then charged at the homeowner and the officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees

Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees

MIAMI (AP) — The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the forecasters warned residents Tuesday about falling iguanas.